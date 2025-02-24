Why Jim Pattison Group is suing Metro Vancouver

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV Business icon Jim Pattison founded and owned B.C.'s largest private company, the Jim Pattison Group

B.C.'s largest private company is suing a regional government for what it calls "negligence" that led to property damage.

The diversified conglomerate Jim Pattison Group Inc., as well as Jim Pattison Enterprises Ltd. and Canfisco, are suing the Metro Vancouver Regional District, ABC Co. and John Doe following alleged maintenance and repair work on water or sewage infrastructure near 301 Waterfront Road E. in Vancouver last September.

Canfisco, which is short for Canadian Fishing Co., operates a plant at that site.

The lawsuit, dated Feb. 12, alleges that Metro Vancouver either conducted the work or subcontracted all or a portion of the work to others.

"The work involved, among other things, rerouting the sewage system and related infrastructure, and other such particulars as will be found prior to trial," the lawsuit said.

"The work resulted in over-pressurization of the lines to the property, which caused damage to the property and plant."

Pattison claims that the damage included ruptured pipes, sewer lines and other apparatus in the property, including a Schedule 80 pipe used to flow from the plant's waste storage to the Metro Vancouver line.

The damage also included damage to a back-flow preventer, structural damage, water damage and a substantial back-up of sewage at the property, including the cavity beneath the plant, the lawsuit alleged.

"The damage was caused by the negligence of the defendants, collectively and individually along with their respective servants, agents or employees," the lawsuit said.

Details of the alleged negligence included incorrectly pressurizing lines which should have been pressurized, failing to ensure that the work was conducted using all reasonable care, and failing to properly plan and supervise the work to avoid over-pressurization, the lawsuit alleged.

It also alleged that workers failed to assess the property and vicinity for potential damage before starting the work.

The plaintiffs did not pinpoint an exact figure for the alleged damage but listed line items for where the cost would be incurred.

For example, it said there was the cost to repair the plant, property plumbing, pipes and sewage system as well as the cost of cleaning up afterwards and remediation. It said there was the cost of engineering and related expenses, emergency response costs, business income loss, diminution in the value of the property and plant among other costs.

The plaintiffs are seeking general and special damages plus interest and costs.

BIV sent Metro Vancouver a copy of the notice of civil claim and asked for a response.

"Metro Vancouver has not yet been served with the notice of civil claim, so at this time we have no comment," senior media relations strategist Jennifer Saltman wrote back in an email last week.

Forbes' real-time wealth tracker listed Jim Pattison Group founder and owner, Jim Pattison's net worth today at US$11.5 billion.