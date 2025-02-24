Google 'actively working' to fix mislabelling of Canadian 'state parks'

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE 2:35 p.m.

Canadians have taken to social media wondering why Google Maps is referring to some provincial parks as "state" parks, an incorrect designation that's ruffling feathers at a time of heightened tension between Canada and the United States.

Social-media users are sharing screenshots showing provincial parks in British Columbia and elsewhere described by the search engine as "state" parks, with some expressing confusion and anger and referencing U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump has repeatedly asserted in recent months that Canada should become the 51st state.

But Google says it hasn't made any recent changes to the way it labels parks in Canada, and it is "actively working" to update the labels to "avoid confusion."

The company says it has many labels for parks, and because state and provincial parks are similar, the terms are sometimes used interchangeably in its backend systems.

B.C. Environment Minister Tamara Davidson says she understands the concerns raised by the incorrect designations in the context of the current tensions.

She says the B.C. government has reached out to Google Canada requesting that "provincial park" be added as an option.

"It is our understanding that the ‘state park’ label has always been the default setting of Google," Davidson says.

"And let’s be clear, we will never be the 51st state," she adds.

The Canadian Press

ORIGINAL 1:30 p.m.

Some Google Maps users in British Columbia are pointing out that some provincial parks have been labelled as “state” parks in their descriptions.

A concerned Kelowna resident called Castanet Monday morning to raise the issue, like many others have been doing on social media.

"It's quite concerning to people, and I believe it's something that we would like the news to be looking into," says the worried reader

Shuswap Lake Provincial Park is among several other provincial parks in B.C. that are listed as state parks in the descriptor below the heading.

What gives @Google? Canada is still a sovereign nation and our parks are Provincial, not State parks. I've received numerous messages from Canadians flagging this change from Google. #Cdnpoli #Kamloops pic.twitter.com/QoCfP08H9f — Doug Herbert (@DHerbertCBC) February 24, 2025

Mount Robson Park, Whaleboat Island Marine Provincial Park and Pinecone Burke Provincial Park are some of the other parks that appear to have the "state park" label

The concerned Kelowna resident also says she reached out to B.C. Premier David Eby to express her concerns, "so hopefully the premier can do something as well."

Castanet News has reached out to Google for comment but we have not received a response.

In a statement to the Daily Hive, Minister of Environment and Parks Tamara Davidson said "state park" has always been the default setting of Google Maps. She said BC Parks has reached out to Google to request a unique label for provincial parks.

These observations come amid recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to make Canada into its 51st state.

Trump has continually referred to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “Governor Trudeau.”

On Jan. 20, Trump signed an executive order called “Restoring names that honor American greatness,” which renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”

This change only applied to U.S. Google Maps users, with both names listed for users outside the U.S.