Concerns raised over Google labelling B.C. 'state' parks

Photo: Google Maps

Some Google Maps users in British Columbia are pointing out that some provincial parks have been labelled as “state” parks in their descriptions.

A concerned Kelowna resident called Castanet Monday morning to raise the issue, like many others have been doing on social media.

"It's quite concerning to people, and I believe it's something that we would like the news to be looking into," says the worried reader

Shuswap Lake Provincial Park is among several other provincial parks in B.C. that are listed as state parks in the descriptor below the heading.

What gives @Google? Canada is still a sovereign nation and our parks are Provincial, not State parks. I've received numerous messages from Canadians flagging this change from Google. #Cdnpoli #Kamloops pic.twitter.com/QoCfP08H9f — Doug Herbert (@DHerbertCBC) February 24, 2025

Mount Robson Park, Whaleboat Island Marine Provincial Park and Pinecone Burke Provincial Park are some of the other parks that appear to have the "state park" label

The concerned Kelowna resident also says she reached out to B.C. Premier David Eby to express her concerns, "so hopefully the premier can do something as well."

Castanet News has reached out to Google for comment but we have not received a response.

In a statement to the Daily Hive, Minister of Environment and Parks Tamara Davidson said "state park" has always been the default setting of Google Maps. She said BC Parks has reached out to Google to request a unique label for provincial parks.

These observations come amid recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to make Canada into its 51st state.

Trump has continually referred to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “Governor Trudeau.”

On Jan. 20, Trump signed an executive order called “Restoring names that honor American greatness,” which renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”

This change only applied to U.S. Google Maps users, with both names listed for users outside the U.S.