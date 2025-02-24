Dangerous offender subject of public warning rearrested in Vancouver's DTES

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Vancouver police have arrested a "dangerous offender with a history of violence and sexual assault" after an incident in the Downtown Eastside on Sunday night, Feb. 23, 2025.

A man who was the subject of a public police warning issued just a couple of months ago has been rearrested in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Tyler Strathdee was arrested Sunday, Feb. 23, at his Downtown Eastside halfway house, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD). In a press release, police state there was an incident in the Downtown Eastside on Sunday night, but don't share details about what occurred.

"Sunday night, following a criminal investigation by Vancouver Police, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Strathdee’s arrest," reads the release.

He remains in police custody as of Monday morning.

Strathdee is considered a dangerous offender and has a "history of violence and sexual assault," according to VPD. The police department issued a public warning regarding Strathdee in early December 2024 when he received a statutory release in Alberta and moved to Vancouver.

Police warned that "he posed a significant risk of harm and was a high risk to commit further physical and sexual violence."