Site C dam now at half its generating capacity

Photo: BC Hydro. Three of six generating units now operating at new Site C dam.t

The new $16-billion Site C hydro-electric dam is now at half its potential generating capacity, and is expected to be at full capacity by this fall.

The new dam, built on the Peace River downstream from the larger W.A.C. Bennett hydro-electric dam, was designed to have six turbines, three of which are now operating.

The first generating unit went into service in October and the second in December. The third is now in operation.

“With the third generating unit in operation the Site C project is now delivering more clean energy to B.C. homes, communities, businesses and industry,” Energy Minister Adrian Dix said in a Monday press release.

Testing and commissioning work has begun on the fourth generating unit, and BC Hydro is aiming to have all six generating units at Site C in operation by fall 2025.

Once all six generating units are in operation, the dam will have a total generating capacity of 5,100 gigawatt hours per year, which will add eight per cent to B.C.’s total power generation capacity.