Warm weekend weather broke temperature records in Salmon Arm, other B.C. communities

Photo: Luc Rempel

Quickly warming weather broke temperature records on Sunday in Salmon Arm and other communities around the province.

Environment Canada said Sunday's high of 12.4 C was the highest ever temperature recorded on that day in Salmon Arm since record keeping began in 1893.

The city's previous record high temperature for Feb. 23 was set last year, with a temperature of 11.6 C.

New temperature records were also set in communities like Blue River, which saw a high of 10.8 C — just beating 2015's record-setting high of 10.5 C.

Cache Creek hit 14.7 C, beating a previous record set in 1963 by nearly two degrees.

Clearwater reached 12 C to hit a new temperature record nearly one degree hotter than a previous record of 11.1 C, set in 1932.

Nakusp set a record with 10.5 C, just 0.2 degrees warmer than high temperatures recorded in 1997.

Williams Lake tied its record high temperature of 9.9 C, set in 2005.