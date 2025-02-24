Environment Canada warns winds on Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver may cause damage

Photo: The Canadian Press A man takes a picture of the rough sea while at Oak Bay Marina in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for large sections of Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver as a low pressure centre approaches the coast.

It says the weather system will near Vancouver Island Monday afternoon before tracking across southern Vancouver Island.

The agency says southeasterly winds gusting up to 100 km/h are expected, but are anticipated to ease early Tuesday as the system moves inland.

It says the weather system will also cause wind gusts of up to 90 km/h to develop overnight in Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf islands and Metro Vancouver, including Richmond and Delta.

The weather office says winds over those region will also ease by Tuesday.

The forecaster warns that gusts of that speed may result in damage to buildings as well as fallen trees and potential power outages.