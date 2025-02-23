Gusts reaching 80 km/h expected in Victoria, parts of Metro Vancouver

Photo: The Canadian Press People walk along a sidewalk as waves and debris crash into the breakwater below Dallas Rd. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Parts of British Columbia's South Coast are forecast to see gusts reaching 80 kilometres an hour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Heavy rain over the weekend brought more than 100 millimetres of precipitation to parts of British Columbia's South Coast while gusts reaching 80 kilometres an hour are in the forecast.

Environment Canada says the wake of a frontal system will bring high winds to Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands, as well as to Surrey and Langley in Metro Vancouver extending into the Fraser Valley.

The weather agency says the high winds may cause power outages, and residents are asked to monitor alerts in case of severe weather.

The gusty weather comes after heavy rainfall in southwestern B.C. on Saturday, where Environment Canada says 101 millimetres fell as of 10 p.m. in Port Mellon in the Howe Sound region.

Heavy rain was also reported in several parts of Metro Vancouver, with Coquitlam receiving up to 59 millimetres, West Vancouver getting up to 40 millimetres and Pitt Meadows reporting up to 35 centimetres.

Other parts of southwestern B.C. also recorded large amounts of precipitation Saturday, with Squamish to the north of Vancouver getting 53 millimetres while Mission to the east received 40 millimetres of rain.