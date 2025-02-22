Crown seeks up to four years for former youth worker convicted of sexually assaulting youth in care

Photo: TIMES COLONIST FILE PHOTO Former residential youth worker Matthew Porcher was found guilty of sexually assaulting touching for a sexual purpose a youth in his care.

A judge should consider the impact of media coverage surrounding the conviction of a former youth worker who sexually assaulted a teenage boy in his care when sentencing the man, his defence lawyer argued during a sentencing hearing Friday.

Matthew Arlen Porcher was found guilty in November of sexually assaulting the boy and of touching for a sexual purpose a person under 16. The boy was 14 at the time of the assault and cannot be named due to a publication ban.

The sexual assault charge has since been stayed, as both charges stemmed from the same incident.

Porcher worked as a resident support worker — making meals, waking kids up and encouraging them to get to school, taking them to appointments and putting them to bed — from the fall of 2021 to April 2022 for a company that operated homes for youth in the care of the province. The boy lived in a home where Porcher worked and the two developed a close bond, which eventually prompted his employer to determine they needed to separate for at least three months.

When given an opportunity to tell the boy about the separation, the boy became upset and Porcher stayed late, giving him a back massage to help him fall asleep. The boy testified at trial that when Porcher thought he was asleep, Porcher touched his genitals and buttocks. He said he endured the touching for about 20 minutes out of fear, before pretending to wake up.

Crown prosecutor Sofia Green is seeking a sentence of three-and-a-half to four years, while Porcher’s lawyer, Owen James, proposed a sentence of one year and eight months to two years, with two years of probation to follow.

Porcher has been in custody for three months since his bail was revoked on Nov. 21 when he was convicted.

James asked B.C. Supreme Court Justice Gareth Morley to consider that Porcher has been “living in fear” while in custody when determining a fit sentence and that publicity of his conviction has had a major impact on Porcher, who has aspired to become a police officer since he was young.

He said an “unusual amount” of media coverage began when Morley’s verdict was published on the B.C. Supreme Court’s website. That has had an “outsized impact” on Porcher.

“For an individual in jail to be convicted of an offence of the kind Mr. Porcher was and to have articles published about it spread throughout jail, that’s not an easy thing and that leads to feelings of unsafeness. That leads to an extremely toxic environment in the custodial setting,” he said.

Green argued the publicity served a “protective function,” because people in contact with Porcher were made aware of his conviction.

She said it is Porcher’s conviction and criminal record, not media coverage, that will impede his future.

“The way the media impact has a significant impact on Mr. Porcher is simply because it’s 2025 and literally anybody who puts his name in to Google will now see all this information,” James argued.

Green read a victim impact statement by the boy, who attended via video.

He described feeling angry and being unable to stop thinking about the incident. He said he lost his appetite, doesn’t laugh as often and coped with his feelings by using alcohol, which led to him getting in trouble with the law.

He feels afraid of authority figures and finds it hard to trust new people, Green said, reading from the statement.

She argued aggravating factors that Morley should consider include that the boy was in a vulnerable position as an Indigenous youth in care, Porcher groomed him and was in a position of power and the sexual assault was not fleeting.

While sexual violence disproportionately impacts women and girls, for boys and men “victimization is particularly shameful because of social expectations that males are supposed to appear tough,” Green said.

James said mitigating factors to be considered include Porcher’s young age, his lack of previous criminal record and his willingness to engage with counselling.

Porcher maintains his innocence and has not taken advantage of therapy offered for offenders, but is open to whatever counselling is recommended, James said.

“He’s willing to do whatever it is the court wishes him to do,” he said.

Porcher declined to address the court.

He was charged on Feb. 19 with breach of undertaking. He is accused of volunteering as a coach for teen boys’ sports teams while under a condition not to be alone with anyone under the age of 18 without supervision by an adult who is aware of the condition.

Morley reserved his sentencing decision until March 6.