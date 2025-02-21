Burnaby bioresearch lab fined $26K for 'repeated and high-risk' WorkSafeBC violations

Photo: Tereza Verenca. WorkSafeBC visited Artron Bioresearch Inc, on North Fraser Way, in October 2024.

A Burnaby bioresearch lab that makes and packages rapid diagnostic test kits has been fine more than $26,000 for multiple WorkSafeBC violations.

WorkSafe inspected Artron Bioresearch Inc. at 3938 North Fraser Way on Oct. 1, according to inspection reports obtained by the Burnaby NOW.

Research and development at the facility involves inactive bacteria, viruses and plasma serum, including E. coli, strep A and B, influenza A and B, and COVID-19, according to the reports.

The inspector found there were no fumes hoods or duct work to control hazardous contaminants in the lab.

The company had also not developed or implemented specific written safe work procedures involving hazardous chemicals, spill response and handling of a material that contains a biological agent in the laboratory.

The lab had biological safety cabinets but no record of certification for them at the site, and there was no evidence provided that all workers affected by the handling of hazardous chemicals or materials had received instruction and training in the proper handling and disposal of the materials.

Proper emergency washing facilities, such as eyewash and shower, were not provided in the lab, where workers' eyes and skin could be exposed to harmful or corrosive material.

Labelling and heat seal packaging machines at the business hadn't been fitted with adequate safeguards to protect workers from chains, sprockets and rollers, and no specific written lockout procedures for shutting down the machinery were not available at the worksite, according to the reports.

On Dec. 30, WorkSafeBC fined the company $26,159.76 for what it described as "repeated and high-risk violations."