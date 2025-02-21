Earthquake shakes Vancouver and other B.C. cities

Photo: Earthquakes Canada

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 has shaken Vancouver, Victoria and other cities on B.C.'s southwest coast.

Natural Resources Canada says the quake was centred 24 kilometres north-northeast of Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast.

It says the quake occurred at 1:26 p.m. local time and there were no immediate reports of damage.

British Columbia's emergency information website says officials are monitoring the situation and the public should stand by for more information.

Posts on social media suggest the quake was felt across much of the Lower Mainland, as well as Vancouver Island.

On Thursday, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake was detected roughly 63 kilometres northeast of Grande Cache, Alta., but it isn't believed to have caused any damage.