B.C. police looking for suspects after playground torched

Photo: RCMP . Three people were seen exiting a vehicle around the time of the fire on Jan. 29, 2025.

Police are searching for three people after a fire heavily damaged a playground in Maple Ridge.

On Jan. 29 before 8 p.m., police responded to a playground structure fire along 123rd Avenue.

According to Ridge Meadows RCMP, the playground sustained significant damage with repair costs pegged around $70,000.

CCTV footage was obtained from the area by police and they are now searching for three people.

A screenshot from the video showing three men has been shared by police; one of them is carrying what appears to be a large cardboard box.

The video shows three people exiting the black two-door vehicle with a sunroof. When asked for the video, police told Glacier Media they are not releasing the footage at this time as there is still an active investigation.

"Police have already conducted extensive video canvassing in the area,” said Const. Tisha Parsons.

Anyone who witnessed what took place or has video footage from the 21100-block of 123rd Avenue between 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.