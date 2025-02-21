B.C. RCMP investigates swastika graffiti on tribal building as hate crime

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mounties in Fort St. John, B.C., say they're investigating graffiti including swastikas spray painted on the Treaty 8 Tribal Association building as a hate crime.

Staff Sgt. Scott Watson says in a statement that police are in the process of obtaining video surveillance from surrounding businesses to assist with timelines and trying to identify suspects.

Videos from local media show swastikas and profanities spray painted on the walls of the First Nation building in the city.

Police say they received a report Sunday afternoon that the swastikas and a "derogatory message" were spray painted onto an exterior wall sometime in the overnight hours.

The graffiti, which has since been painted over, was denounced this week by political leaders.

B.C.'s Indigenous Relations Minister Christine Boyle said "hate crimes, racist remarks and hate speech" have no place in the province and Fort St. John Mayor Lilia Hansen called the vandalism "unacceptable."

Jewish human rights group B’nai Brith Canada called for a national ban on the public display of the emblem of the Nazi Party, saying the latest case showed how the swastika was being used against a variety of racialized groups.