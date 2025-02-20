251134
Two drivers accused of hitting same pedestrian then leaving B.C. crash site

Pedestrian hit by two cars

Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., say charges have been approved against two drivers who are accused of leaving the scene after allegedly running over the same pedestrian.

Police say a lone female had the right of way at the intersection of Pinetree Way and Guildford Way in January last year when she was hit by a vehicle.

They say a short time later, as she was unconscious on the ground, a second vehicle hit her.

Neither driver remained at the scene, but a Good Samaritan was tending to the woman when police arrived.

RCMP say each of the drivers faces a charge of failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

Police say the pedestrian continues to recover from serious injuries.

