Two drivers accused of hitting same pedestrian then leaving B.C. crash site

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's E division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., say charges have been approved against two drivers who are accused of leaving the scene after allegedly running over the same pedestrian.

Police say a lone female had the right of way at the intersection of Pinetree Way and Guildford Way in January last year when she was hit by a vehicle.

They say a short time later, as she was unconscious on the ground, a second vehicle hit her.

Neither driver remained at the scene, but a Good Samaritan was tending to the woman when police arrived.

RCMP say each of the drivers faces a charge of failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

Police say the pedestrian continues to recover from serious injuries.