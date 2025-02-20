Police release names of victims in Abbotsford, B.C. double homicide

Photo: The Canadian Press Sandy Raposo, 48, left, and Christopher Carter, 44, are shown in this undated police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — RCMP

Police have released the names of the two victims in an Abbotsford, B.C., double homicide in January.

A statement from the province's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says police responded to a vehicle fire in Sumas Mountain Regional Park on Jan. 3 and found a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander engulfed in flames.

Police say human remains were found inside the vehicle after the fire was put out.

Investigators have identified the victims as 44-year-old Christopher Carter and 48-year-old Sandy Raposo of the Lower Mainland area.

The homicide investigation team says it is releasing the names of the victims to help advance the investigation.

Police say investigators believe the deaths were an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public.