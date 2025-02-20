Woman charged with dangerous driving following investigation into fatal crash in West Vancouver

Photo: Shane MacKichan First responders attend a crash on Highway 1 in West Vancouver where a wrong-way driver hit another vehicle head on, causing two deaths, according to police.

A woman has been charged with dangerous driving offences for her involvement in a tragic head-on crash that claimed the lives of two people last June.

On June 26, 2024, around 11:40 p.m., the driver was travelling east in the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway near Westport Road in West Vancouver.

The driver caused a head-on collision with another vehicle that killed two people and sent another two passengers to hospital, according to a release from West Vancouver Police Department.

WVPD’s Major Investigation Team initiated a criminal investigation, and the driver was arrested.

Melesesh Sahalo, age 25, of Vancouver, has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

She will appear in North Vancouver provincial court Feb. 26.

It was a detailed and lengthy investigation into a terribly tragic event, and police are pleased to have charges sworn, said Sgt. John McCormack of WVPD.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the survivors and to the family and friends of those who were killed that day,” he said.

WVPD extended thanks to its investigative partner Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Service (ICARS), along with West Vancouver Fire & Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services for their response to the crash.

WVPD said no further details are available as the matter is now before the courts.