Truck of company 'known to police' hits two Highway 1 overpasses in Metro Vancouver

Photo: BC Highway Patrol Police investigated a tractor-trailer that struck two Highway 1 overpasses through Langley after 9 a.m. on Feb. 20, 2025. The company is "known to police," officials said.

A tractor-trailer struck two overpasses along Highway 1 westbound through Metro Vancouver Thursday morning, Feb. 20.

In a release, BC Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said the trucking company involved "is known to police."

He explained the incident took place at 9:17 a.m. and it was determined the truck carrying a large vertical load hit the 264 Street and CP Rail overpasses while travelling on Highway 1 westbound in Langley.

The road has been cleared as of 11:35 a.m., according to DriveBC, but the collision reduced traffic to just the left lane of Highway 1 near Glover Road.

"Damage appears to be minimal, but the load involved, a shipment of pre-formed concrete, is associated [with] a company that is known to police," said McLaughlin.

Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers were called in to investigate the load height and permitting issues.

Police also investigated the scene and collected evidence until the road was deemed safe to re-open.

Commuters are encouraged to check DriveBC for more information as delays are expected.