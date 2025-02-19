Floating sauna barge proposed for Vancouver's False Creek

Photo: Havn/Instagram The Victoria Havn barge is located near the Empress Hotel. In Vancouver a location next to the Plaza of Nation has been proposed.

Vancouver could soon have a new(ish) barge floating in False Creek.

Havn, a floating sauna company, has proposed docking a 150-foot-long barge in False Creek off the Plaza of Nations. In an application to the City of Vancouver, the B.C. company notes the barge would take up the same space as a large yacht, although it would be a permanent fixture along the waterfront.

Havn already has one sauna barge in operation in Victoria; in their application, they note they've had 47,000 visitors since opening in the summer of 2023.

"We focus on providing a calm, relaxing space for reflection and social interaction. We offer quiet zones and maintain a noise-free environment," reads the application.

Along with saunas, the vessel would also house cold pools, hot baths and relaxation areas.

Havn already has the barge that would be moving into False Creek; it's a sibling barge to the original Victoria one.

They both date back to the Second World War and were built in Tacoma. The second one is currently being repaired, after Havn found and purchased it last year.

"It’s a massive job, we will spend three to four months in a shipyard restoring the hull and painting. Then we'll do the build-out of all the other items: floors, walls, electrical, plumbing, pools, saunas, etc.," Havn co-founder Nick Van Buren previously told Vancouver Is Awesome.

The plan is to have the barge in Vancouver waters in the fall of 2026.

In the application, Havn notes the Vancouver sauna barge would operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week with six staff on site.

Two hundred to 300 guests are expected daily at the Vancouver operation, with 60 on the vessel at any given time. No liquor or loud music would be allowed on the barge, but there would be some light snacks available.