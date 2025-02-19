Pounding rain, damaging winds battering parts of B.C. through Wednesday

Photo: The Canadian Press Heavy rain and strong winds are pummeling parts of British Columbia. A man uses an umbrella to shield himself from the rain while walking on the Stanley Park seawall across the water from downtown Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Heavy rain and strong winds are pummeling parts of British Columbia.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for much of Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and eastern and northern sections of Metro Vancouver.

The forecaster warns of strong winds that may cause damage for much of western Vancouver Island, Victoria the Sunshine Coast and eastern Vancouver Island from Sayward to Nanoose Bay.

It says winds could reach 100 kilometres per hour on the west side of Vancouver Island, while they will gust between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour elsewhere, although it is expected to ease by Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says the heavy rain will fall along Howe Sound, on Vancouver’s North Shore, and northeast Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

Residents and businesses should expect between 50 and 70 millimetres of rainfall through to Wednesday night that could cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.