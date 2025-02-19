254847
Burnaby RCMP recover hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, make six arrests

1,600 pieces of stolen mail

Burnaby RCMP’s Prolific Offender Suppression Team have arrested six people and seized hundreds of stolen pieces of mail.

The two-month-long investigation into a series of mail theft resulted in the arrests, and the recovery of 1,600 items.

“After two break and enters at an apartment building in the 6500-block of Telford Avenue in October, 2024, police identified a group of suspects and initiated an investigation into the group,” RCMP said in a press release.

On Dec. 11, 2024, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 5000-block of Belleville Avenue in Burnaby. Four men were arrested at the home and a large number of stolen items were seized.

The seized items include:

  • 346 pieces of identification
  • 572 pieces of mail
  • 496 bank cards
  • 155 cheques
  • Embossing machine
  • Items used in the manufacturing of false identification

“The proliferation of identity thefts is a serious issue which can cause significant financial hardship, and in some cases, financial devastation,” said Insp. Matt Toews. “In this case, the thieves were organized and had equipment to mass-produce false identification. The large seizure of various identification and manufacturing equipment will have saved numerous victims from financial hardship.”

The investigation is ongoing.

