Burnaby RCMP recover hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, make six arrests

Photo: RCMP

Burnaby RCMP’s Prolific Offender Suppression Team have arrested six people and seized hundreds of stolen pieces of mail.

The two-month-long investigation into a series of mail theft resulted in the arrests, and the recovery of 1,600 items.

“After two break and enters at an apartment building in the 6500-block of Telford Avenue in October, 2024, police identified a group of suspects and initiated an investigation into the group,” RCMP said in a press release.

On Dec. 11, 2024, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 5000-block of Belleville Avenue in Burnaby. Four men were arrested at the home and a large number of stolen items were seized.

The seized items include:

346 pieces of identification

572 pieces of mail

496 bank cards

155 cheques

Embossing machine

Items used in the manufacturing of false identification

“The proliferation of identity thefts is a serious issue which can cause significant financial hardship, and in some cases, financial devastation,” said Insp. Matt Toews. “In this case, the thieves were organized and had equipment to mass-produce false identification. The large seizure of various identification and manufacturing equipment will have saved numerous victims from financial hardship.”

The investigation is ongoing.