One skier dead after avalanche near Golden, B.C.

A 42-year-old man died in an avalanche Monday in the Rocky Mountains, just south of Golden.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said at about 10 p.m. on Monday, Golden-Field RCMP were told about a pair of missing backcountry skiers.

Two men had been skiing in the mountains southeast of Golden, and hadn’t been heard from since about 5:30 p.m.

According to police, one of the men ended up returning home and confirmed his skiing companion, a Golden man, died in an avalanche.

“Despite life-saving attempts, the man succumbed to his injuries,” Grandy said in a statement. “The surviving friend had to leave him at the location to ensure his own safe return.”

Grandy said search and rescue crews with the help of a helicopter were able to retrieve the man’s body.

Avalanche Canada said the incident took place on Kapristo Mountain, when the first skier in the group of two triggered a wind slab avalanche near the top of the slope.

A post on the not-for-profit safety organization's website said the avalanche “funnelled into a confined gulley and ran 990 metres in length.”

“The subject was located near the toe of the avalanche and was 120 centimetres below the surface,” the post said.

Avalanche Canada said it was “deeply saddened” to learn about the fatality.

“Even a shallow avalanche in consequential terrain can be serious,” the organization said.“Right now, we’re particularly wary in regions where it is possible for avalanches to step down to a deeper weak layer."

The incident report and avalanche safety information can be found on Avalanche Canada’s website.

Grandy said RCMP continues to assist the BC Coroners Service in an investigation.