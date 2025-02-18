BC Children's Hospital is asking parents for input on dental health care in rural areas

Photo: Pixabay

BC Children's Hospital is asking parents living in rural areas of the province for input on their children's dental health care for a new initiative aimed at improving services.

Parents of children aged up to 6 years old living in rural or remote communities can participate in small a discussion group.

The hospital is looking to hear about participants experiences and discussion themes will be used to help families access better dental care. Discussions will be held on Feb. 23 and 25.

Additionally, parents of children aged up to 18 years old living in rural and remote communities can complete a short survey about their dental health access.

The 15-minute survey will be used to create a dental project aimed at educating rural families about dental care.

For more information on the BC Children's Hospital initiative, click here.