'Heartbroken': Cultus Lake business ravaged by early morning fire

Photo: Michelle Lemieux Cultus Lake Fire Department responded to the fire just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2025.

A B.C. woman is "heartbroken" after an early morning fire destroyed her Cultus Lake business.

Michelle Lemieux woke up to a phone call from police at 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday informing her of the news.

“At that point, it was fully engulfed in flames,” she said.

Lemieux owns the Feral Bee Artisan & Farm Market and also The Bees Knees Organics. She opened the store in July 2024 with a goal of supporting local artisans, farmers and small producers.

After the phone call from the police, she and her family quickly went to the building on Columbia Valley Road.

“When we got there, the Cultus Lake Fire Department had completely contained the fire and kept it out of the surrounding forest and off the adjacent structures of Kent’s Ice Cream,” she said.

Cpl. Carmen Kiener with Chilliwack RCMP confirmed the fire is not suspicious, “but likely a result of an electrical malfunction."

Lemieux stayed until 3 a.m. and watched as her building smouldered.

“I’m still in shock and quite devastated to say the least. I put my heart and soul into this project along with the exceptional support of my family friends, community and vendors,” she said.

"I’m not only heartbroken for me and my family, but also for the vendors and community alike."

She said the business was a hub in the community and she was looking forward to her plans for the upcoming year.

"I have lost both my businesses... in this tragedy,” she said. "The 30-plus vendors who have been there beside me on this incredible journey have also lost all of their products and future income from this business."

Dozens of people took to social media to share their condolences and appreciation for the community business.

“Oh no! This is horrible news, I’m so sorry,” wrote one person.

Another person wrote, "I am so sorry for this devastating loss Michelle! My heartfelt sympathies to all the vendors and artisans affected by this devastating tragedy!”

No one was injured during the fire and RCMP said no investigation was required.

As Lemieux works to figure out her next steps, she is extending her gratitude to the community.

"I would like to thank the entire community for believing in my vision and supporting me, the artisans and farmers,” she said.

"The outpouring of love and support through messages and phone calls has filled my heart. Thank you to every person that has reached out."