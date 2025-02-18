Icon Paul Simon to play three shows in Vancouver this summer

One of the most celebrated American musicians of the last 70 years is coming to Vancouver for not one, not two, but three shows at the Orpheum.

Singer-songwriter Paul Simon has been an icon for decades, first as one half of Simon and Garfunkel, putting out massive hits including "Mrs. Robinson," "The Sound of Silence," and "The Boxer."

He then went on to a huge solo career, producing hits like "You Can Call Me Al," "Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard," and "Graceland."

Now in his 80s, he's still putting out music; in 2023 his latest album Seven Psalms was nominated for a Grammy (it lost to Joni Mitchell live at Newport).

The 83-year-old is going on tour to play the 33-minute album in its entirety, along with past hits. Due to hearing loss, Simon had to have a special stage set up designed for this tour.

Like Taylor Swift, he's playing three shows in Vancouver (along with almost every other stop on the new tour). However, Simon will be playing a smaller venue than the pop superstar.

He'll take the stage at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre on July 25, 26, and 28, 2025.

Vancouver is one of about 20 cities on Simon's A Quiet Celebration Tour. Toronto and Vancouver are the only dates outside of the U.S. Vancouver is the second to last stop, with the tour ending in Seattle.

This will be his first tour in seven years. In 2018, Simon announced his intention to stop touring.

Presale tickets go on sale Feb. 20; general sales open Feb. 21.