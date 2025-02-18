Energy demand soared in B.C. during last week's cold snap

Photo: Tom Hagell

FortisBC says its gas and electricity systems saw soaring demand last week amid cold temperatures.

According to FortisBC data, its gas system delivered approximately 19,523 megawatts and the electricity system delivered 739 MW during the week of February 10, 2025.

Temperatures dropped to below - 4C in the Lower Mainland and around - 12C in Kelowna during the cold snap.

“The cold weather we experienced serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of having resilient, reliable and flexible energy systems, capable of meeting high demand," said Joe Mazza, vice president of energy supply and resource development with FortisBC.

"By using the strengths of both the gas and electricity systems, we can ensure that customers have the energy they need when they need it most."

The peak demand for energy happened on Feb. 12, the FortisBC gas system delivered approximately 70 terajoules of energy, which is equivalent to 19,523 MW of power.

FortisBC’s electricity system reached peak demand hour on Feb. 11, delivering around 739 MW of power.

On the coldest days of the year, gas and electricity customers can use around 160 per cent more energy compared with energy use on an average winter day as furnaces work harder.

FortisBC says that in recent years, the gas system has provided nearly double the amount of energy used on the coldest day of the year compared to the electricity system.

