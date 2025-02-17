B.C. LifeLabs prepares for rotating closures after notice of strike

Photo: The Canadian Press A sign is seen outside a LifeLabs location in North Vancouver B.C., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

LifeLabs in British Columbia says some of its more than 100 centres in the province will be subject to rotating temporary closures starting on Thursday as part of job action taken by the union.

The B.C. General Employees' Union, which represents about 1,200 LifeLab workers, issued a strike notice on Sunday after what it said was months of negotiations and LifeLabs' refusal to bring wages and benefits in line with the cost of living.

LifeLabs, a lab testing service provider, says in a statement that as a designated essential service, it will continue to operate and do everything in its control to minimize service disruptions from the rotating closures.

Union president Paul Finch said in an interview that the union is going to take whatever measures it needs to "get a fair deal" for its members, but is hopeful to be able to reach an agreement in the coming weeks.

Finch says laboratory technicians working in the public sector are doing the same work as LifeLabs' employees but there is a substantial wage gap between four and 16 per cent, which is up to $4 an hour.

The union says in a statement that the workers have been working without a contract since April 1, 2024, and in November, it voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action.

LifeLabs says it serves more than 7.1 million patients in B.C. at 129 collection centres located in urban and rural communities.

Clients are being asked to check LifeLabs' online location finder for information on centres that are open for service.