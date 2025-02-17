Driver charged with not stopping in fatal pedestrian crash in Nanaimo, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen on the background for a news conference, in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A 26-year-old man from Nanaimo, B.C., has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash a year ago.

Nanaimo RCMP say they were alerted to the crash on the night of Feb. 24 last year when drivers reported a woman lying on Cedar Road near the Bennie Road crossing.

Police say bystanders and first responders tried to save the woman but she died at the scene.

There were no witnesses to what happened and the driver didn't remain at the crash site.

Police say their investigators, with help from the victim's community, were able to identify the driver.

The man has been charged with failing to stop after an accident causing death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.