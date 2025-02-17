Downtown Vancouver Starbucks closes permanently

Photo: . A sign on the Starbucks says the downtown Vancouver location has closed permanently.

Vancouver has lost a Starbucks location.

The location at the International Village Mall (also known as Tinseltown) at the corner of Keefer and Abbott streets shut down on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

"This store has permanently closed, but we look forward to welcoming you at another location," reads a sign on the outside of the former coffee shop.

According to city business licenses, the Starbucks location opened up in 2001.

While it does mean one less place to get Starbucks products in Vancouver, there are still over 50 locations in the city of Vancouver alone (including stands inside grocery stores), according to the coffee brand's website.

For those living and working near the closed Starbucks location, there's a Blenz Coffee across the street.