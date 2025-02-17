'Reflect on the importance of family': BC Premier David Eby sends Family Day thoughts

Photo: The Canadian Press - file photo

BC Premier David Eby has issued a statement wishing British Columbians well on Family Day.

The full, unedited statement is below:

"Family Day is an opportunity to spend time with the people you love, doing the things you love, whether that is exploring the outdoors, enjoying a cozy day at home or, like my family, heading to the playground with the best swing.



"This day also invites us to reflect on the importance of family, especially in these times of extraordinary change and uncertainty. Our families - those we are born into and those we choose - provide us with unconditional love and support. They are our ties to our past, present and future. And they are always there for us when we need them.



"Our government is there for families, too. We know B.C. families are facing big challenges and we are focused on addressing the issues that you are talking about at the kitchen table, during school dropoff and on the playground.



"Tomorrow, Lt. Gov. Wendy Cocchia will deliver the speech from the throne, laying out our government's plan to defend British Columbians in these uncertain times and secure a brighter future for everyone who calls this place home.



"We will continue reducing costs for families by expanding affordable child care and helping people buy their first family home. We will further strengthen health care by helping more families get a family doctor. We will make our communities safer by working with law enforcement and social agencies to crack down on organized crime and keep repeat offenders off our streets. And we will accelerate our work to build a sustainable, clean economy with good, family-supporting jobs so generations to come can keep the family tree firmly planted here in British Columbia.



"This is a special Family Day for my crew as it is our first as a family of five. That means more fun, more laughs and more rides on the swing.



"From my family to yours, happy Family Day!"