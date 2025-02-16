Suspect arrested after unprovoked stranger attacks in B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police is Surrey B.C., say they have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in two unprovoked stranger assaults last week.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, Surrey police officers were called to a report of an assault at a business in the 6400 block of 120 Street.

Officers say they found that two men had been assaulted — one had been assaulted with a weapon — and the suspect had left the scene.

Police say detectives located the suspect and arrested him in Delta, B.C., with the help of the Delta Police Department and the Lower Mainland Integrated Response Team.

The suspect remains in custody and is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time, and they say the investigation is ongoing.