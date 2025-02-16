Invictus Games to wrap up with closing ceremony in Vancouver

Photo: The Canadian Press Athletes sit with their teams during the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver on Saturday, February 8, 2025. The Invictus Games wrap up in Vancouver today with a closing ceremony that will include Canadian band Barenaked Ladies, singer and songwriter Jelly Roll and duo The War And Treaty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The Invictus Games wrap up in Vancouver today with a closing ceremony that will include Canadian band Barenaked Ladies, singer-songwriter Jelly Roll and duo The War And Treaty.

The ceremony marks the end of the week of competition that saw 550 wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans from 23 countries competed in 11 sports in Whistler and Vancouver.

This year included six winter sports that were part of the Games for the first time.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, founded the Invictus Games in 2014 and has been in B.C. to watch a number of the events.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to speak at the closing ceremonies after meeting with Team Canada competitors earlier in the day.

This is the second time the Invictus Games have been hosted in Canada, following the Games in Toronto in 2017.