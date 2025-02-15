Three killed, one seriously injured in crash on Metro Vancouver bridge

Photo: The Canadian Press The Pattullo Bridge, which connects Surrey to New Westminster, B.C. is seen during an extended closure Friday, April 7, 2023.

Three people have died and a fourth is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the Pattullo Bridge between Surrey and New Westminster, B.C.

Police say two passenger vehicles and a semi-trailer truck crashed on the east end of the bridge on Friday around 10 p.m.

A statement from the Surrey Police Service says three people were declared dead at the scene and one other occupant of one of the passenger vehicles was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is unknown at this early stage of the investigation.

The statement says the driver of the semi-trailer truck was unhurt and remained on scene.

The bridge, which crosses the Fraser River, was closed as part of the police investigation.