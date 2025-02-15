Man wanted by Edmonton police for child porn, firearms offences may travel into British Columbia

Photo: Edmonton Police Daymond Morgan, 32, is wanted on 15 warrants including possession of child pornography, distribute/sell child pornography, possession of prohibited firearm and multiple failures to attend court.

The Edmonton Police Service and RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 32-year-old man who is wanted on over a dozen warrants that include child porn and firearms offences.

Police believe that Daymond Morgan, 32, may travel into British Columbia.

Morgan is wanted on 15 warrants including possession of child pornography, distribute/sell child pornography, possession of prohibited firearm and multiple failures to attend court.

The suspect is described as 6’ tall and 141 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He has scars on his upper lip, forehead and head, a burn scar on his left forearm and a tattoo on his left shin, as shown in the photos below.

"Given the severity of his warrants and his failure to comply with his conditions, investigators believe Morgan poses a risk to the public, and are releasing his photo in an attempt to locate him," Edmonton Police shared in their news release.

"Morgan is believed to be in Alberta or British Columbia."

Anyone with information regarding Morgan’s whereabouts is advised not to approach him and immediately call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

