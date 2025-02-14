CRTC approves Vista Radio’s acquisition of 21 Bell Media stations for $3M

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced that they have approved Vista Radio’s purchase of 21 Bell Media radio stations on Thursday, including many in the Interior.
According to the CRTC Broadcasting Decision, Vista was approved in their asset purchase agreement to buy the stations for only $3.036 million, which had a total value, including the cost of a five year lease at $6,476,695.
The proposed sale includes the three Bell stations in Kelowna as well as stations in Penticton, Vernon, Osoyoos, Salmon Arm, Revelstoke, Trail and Nelson. It was first announced in early February last year.
"The Commission finds that approving this transaction is in the public interest, as it will help ensure that the stations continue to serve the various communities in British Columbia. These stations will be operated by a new commercial licensee who is committed to showcasing a diversity of voices and emerging Canadian musical artists and providing local programming to the communities," the decision reads.
Vista Radio, which currently operates 52 radio stations broadcasting across 66 transmitters located in three Provinces and the Northwest Territories.
Vista Media is acquiring the following stations from Bell Media:
- CFTK Terrace
- CHOR-FM Summerland
- CHRX-FM Fort St. John and its transmitter CHRX-FM-1 Dawson Creek
- CHSU-FM Kelowna and its transmitter CHSU-FM-1 Big White Mountain
- CHTK-FM Prince Rupert
- CICF-FM Vernon and its transmitter CICF-4-FM Armstrong/Enderby
- CILK-FM Kelowna and its transmitter CILK-FM-1 Big White Mountain
- CJAT-FM Trail and its transmitters CJAT-FM-1 Castlegar, CJAT-FM-2 Grand Forks and CFKC Creston
- CJDC Dawson Creek and its transmitter CJDC-FM-1 Tumbler Ridge
- CJFW-FM Terrace and its transmitters CJFW-FM-1 Kitimat, CJFW-FM-2 Prince Rupert, CJFW-FM-3 Sandspit, CJFW-FM-4 Masset, CJFW-FM-5 Burns Lake, CJFW-FM-6 Smithers, CJFW-FM-7 Houston and CJFW-FM-8 Hazelton
- CJMG-FM Penticton and its transmitter CJMG-FM-2 Oliver
- CJOR Osoyoos and its transmitters CJOR-FM Oliver and CIOR Princeton
- CKCR-FM Revelstoke
- CKFR Kelowna
- CKGR-FM Golden and its transmitter CKIR Invermere
- CKKC-FM Nelson and its transmitters CKKC-1-FM Crawford Bay, CKBS-FM Nakusp, CKZX-FM New Denver and CKZK-FM-1 Kaslo
- CKNL-FM Fort St. John
- CKOR Penticton
- CKRX-FM Fort Nelson
- CKTK-FM Kitimat
- CKXR-FM Salmon Arm and its transmitters CKXR-FM-1 Sorrento, CKXR-FM-2 Enderby and CKXR-FM-3 Sicamous