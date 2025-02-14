CRTC approves Vista Radio’s acquisition of 21 Bell Media stations for $3M

Photo: Rob Gibson/File Photo

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced that they have approved Vista Radio’s purchase of 21 Bell Media radio stations on Thursday, including many in the Interior.

According to the CRTC Broadcasting Decision, Vista was approved in their asset purchase agreement to buy the stations for only $3.036 million, which had a total value, including the cost of a five year lease at $6,476,695.

The proposed sale includes the three Bell stations in Kelowna as well as stations in Penticton, Vernon, Osoyoos, Salmon Arm, Revelstoke, Trail and Nelson. It was first announced in early February last year.

"The Commission finds that approving this transaction is in the public interest, as it will help ensure that the stations continue to serve the various communities in British Columbia. These stations will be operated by a new commercial licensee who is committed to showcasing a diversity of voices and emerging Canadian musical artists and providing local programming to the communities," the decision reads.

Vista Radio, which currently operates 52 radio stations broadcasting across 66 transmitters located in three Provinces and the Northwest Territories.

Vista Media is acquiring the following stations from Bell Media: