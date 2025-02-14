Metro Vancouver dog is youngest border collie to win Best of Breed at the Westminster Dog Show

Photo: . Lin says competing at Westminster has been a lifelong dream. Photo courtesy Dr. Hebe Lin and Olivia Wang

A beautiful black-and-white dog from the Lower Mainland became the youngest Border Collie to Win Best of Breed at one of the world's most prestigious dog shows.

At only two years old, Brabus already had an impressive resume heading into the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Gardens.

In 2023, the show dog was named the top Border Collie Puppy in Canada and the third placement for Border Collie in Canada. The following year he achieved an Award of Excellence at the 2024 AKC National Championship and Two Awards of Merit at the 2024 Border Collie Society of America National & Parent Specialty in the United States.

Additionally, Brabus has earned several titles at the 2024 Border Collie Club of Northern California including an Award of Merit, Best in Puppy Sweepstakes, Best Headed Dog, and Best Gaited.

Brabus is the youngest border collie to win Best of Breed

Hailing from Richmond, owners Dr. Hebe Lin and Olivia Wang are "thrilled" about Brabus' win, particularly because of his young age. Lin is a veterinarian and the owner of EPIC Vet Hospital in Richmond.

"He is the youngest border collie in Westminster history to win Best of Breed - typically, winners in this breed are over four years old," Lin told V.I.A.

Lin says competing at Westminster has been a lifelong dream. Her first trip was in 2013 with her first show Border Collie, Bo, then again in 2023 with Brabus’ cousin, Aria.

"This was my third time at Westminster, though my spouse, Olivia, had to stay home to care for our five-week-old puppies. She was watching and cheering us on via live stream," she explains.

Brabus comes from the Land Down Under

Brabus' story started overseas in Australia, where he was raised in a world-renowned kennel, Nahrof Border Collies. Lin says owning one of their dogs was a dream of hers for nearly a decade, and she patiently waited for Brabus, who was born on Jan. 28, 2023.

"His pedigree is exceptional - his great-great-grandsire, Jarrah, won Best of Breed and Group 2nd at Westminster in 1997. His sire, Kahnel, won an Award of Merit at Westminster in 2010, and his cousin is currently the No. 1 dog of all breeds in Australia," she explains.

Lin places a strong emphasis on nutrition and health as a veterinarian. Brabus eats two "carefully measured" meals at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. to stay at an ideal weight with proper digestive health. He also gets a dental chew nightly and supplements for his coat, skin, and joints.

Brabus also started his obedience training early, at five months old. The couple also takes their pooch with them for outdoor recreation, including hiking, paddleboarding, and playing at the beach.

"He’s an adventurous, high-energy dog outdoors but equally enjoys lounging on the couch at home," she noted.

Brabus gets to test his natural instincts in herding lessons

To keep him mentally stimulated, the couple also takes him to herding lessons in Hope five times annually.

"It’s a great way for him to engage with his natural instincts while staying sharp and focused."

The family also travels across the province for competitions, attending roughly 20 show weekends and about three to four south of the border every year.

Brabus is trained and handled by Guillermo Fano, a highly respected professional handler from Vancouver Island who Lin says "truly understands dogs."

In addition to health and nutrition, the couple keeps the collie's coat in peak show condition. This means daily grooming to keep it shiny, and visits to the groomer every two weeks during the off-season. He also gets daily toothbrushing and his nails trimmed two to three times weekly.

"Before a show, we ensure he’s groomed to perfection using carefully selected shampoos and conditioners," she added.

Brabus’ personality and favourites

Lin says Brabus "has always had a star quality" and the couple knew he had the potential to follow in his parents' and grandparents' paw prints as a puppy.

The couple adds that he is also a "true foodie" who loves everything from chicken, beef, and cheese to unexpected snacks such as lettuce and celery.

"He has a sweet and social temperament, greeting everyone he meets with a friendly demeanour," she says.

"Brabus also loves car rides—he enjoys sitting with the windows down, feeling the breeze, and listening to music in the background. He always looks like he’s deep in thought, taking in the world around him."

Advice for aspiring competitors

When asked what her biggest advice for aspiring dog owners is, Lin says, "Dream big and go for it."

"You’ll never know your dog’s potential unless you give them the opportunity to shine. Competitions can seem intimidating at first, but every champion started somewhere.

"Take that first step, and you might just have the next big star!"