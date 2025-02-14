B.C. forest minister projects U.S. tariffs, duties on softwood lumber could reach 55%

Photo: The Canadian Press Ravi Parmar answers questions from the media after a walk along Goldstream Ave. to visit shops and talk to locals while out in Langford, B.C.

British Columbia's forests minister says Canadian softwood lumber exported to the United States could soon face additional tariffs and duties of up to 55 per cent.

Ravi Parmar says the "Trump tariff and increased duties" of 50 to 55 per cent compares to the current 14 per cent duty placed on Canadian softwood lumber that now enters the United States.

The minister made his statement while outside the California State capitol building in Sacramento, during a trade mission aimed at showing how the tariffs will hurt consumers on both sides of the border.

Parmar met with the California Building Industry Association and says any tariff will increase building costs, particularly after more than 16,000 homes and buildings were destroyed by recent wildfires.

Association CEO Dan Dunmoyer says in a joint statement with Parmar that they're working together to ensure beneficial trade policies are understood by policy-makers, and further levies will only increase building costs in the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump delayed announcing his plans on a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods earlier this month to March 4.