Earthquake felt on southern Vancouver Island is latest B.C. tremor

Photo: The Canadian Press Driftwood is piled up along Long Beach, in the Pacific Rim National Park on Tuesday.

Residents across southern Vancouver Island reported feeling a 3.8 magnitude earthquake that struck off the southern coast, the latest in a string of tremors in British Columbia this week.

Earthquakes Canada says it happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

It was lightly felt in Victoria, Sidney and across southern Vancouver Island.

The agency says more than 300 people reported feeling the quake, but no one said any damage had occurred.

It follows three other earthquakes earlier this week in northeastern B.C.

Those tremors up to 4.4 magnitude struck the Fort St. John area and did not result in any damage.