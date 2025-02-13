Two men arrested for fake taxi scam targeting B.C. universities, shopping centres

Photo: The Canadian Press Traffic moves along highway 1 as heavy rains form an atmospheric river continue in Burnaby, B.C.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say two men from Ontario have been arrested for taking part in a fake taxi scam that targeted people at universities and shopping centres in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

They say in a news release that the scam involves one of the suspects posing as a taxi passenger who asks passersby for help covering the charge.

Police say once the victims agree to help and hand over their debit or credit card, the fraudsters swap out the cards and, in some case, later use them to make fraudulent purchases.

Investigators say that, on Dec. 6, officers spotted two men in a black Hyundai Elantra they suspected was involved in the fake taxi scam.

They say officers tried to stop the vehicle, which had a yellow taxi sign on its roof, and the driver rammed into an unmarked Transit Police vehicle.

Police say they then found 29 debit and credit cards, a debit card payment machine and a magnetic taxi sign, and have since recommended charges against the pair to the B.C. Prosecution Service.