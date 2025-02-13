'I started crying happy tears': Vancouver couple wins $1 million in lottery

Photo: BC Lottery Corporation. Vancouver, B.C. couple Marlon and Jennifer Camposagrado have won $1 million playing Lotto 6/49.

A Vancouver couple is planning a celebration and a trip to visit family after winning $1 million in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

Marlon and Jennifer Camposagrado decided to buy an extra lotto ticket for the Feb. 8, 2025 Lotto 6/49. It turned out it was a good call.

“I was at home and when I scanned the Lotto! App, I thought it said $1,000,” says Marlon in a press release from the BC Lottery Corporation.

Excited, he went to a local London Drugs to collect the winnings.

"When I got there the lady said, ‘No, wait a minute, let me call someone!’ That’s when I found out and I called Jennifer right away,” he continues.

Jennifer was shocked.

"I started crying happy tears at first and then needed a moment to take it in!” she says.

Once she recovered from the shock, Jennifer continued on her way to work.

Now that they've had some time to think about it, plans are forming for the windfall. A big birthday is coming up, so they're planning a special celebration. And they want to visit family in the Philippines.

They're also saving for retirement.