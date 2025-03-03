IH CEO says federal immigration cuts will have impacts on healthcare workforce

Photo: Castanet IH CEO Susan Brown.

Interior Health CEO Susan Brown says a reduced number of immigrants to Canada “will have an impact” on the health authority workforce.

In an IH board meeting last week, Brown was asked if the health authority anticipates an impact after the federal government decided to cut its immigration targets in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

“Health definitely is prioritized within immigration, but the numbers are less, for sure,” Brown said.

“There will be impacts. And wherever possible, where we have people here, we can do anything we can to support them to stay — but the reduction in number will have an impact for sure.”

Brown said the federal government has identified healthcare as an industry that would welcome more workers — in particular, professionals — but she said people immigrating to Canada have filled roles in all aspects of care delivery and support services.

“The actual number of immigrants to Canada has been reduced, so overall, lots of industries will potentially be impacted. So we’ll be looking to see what that looks like going forward. It just really reinforces the need for us on recruitment and retention,” Brown said.

Director Thomas Friedman noted the number of international student spaces has been “radically reduced.”

“What kind of impact might that have in terms of training for the future?” Friedman asked.

Brown said this wasn’t totally understood at this time — but if training providers can’t fill seats, that would pose a problem.

“Additionally to that, I would suspect if they're not filling seats, it creates a revenue problem for them as an academic institution. So there could be lots of tentacles to this,” Brown said.

She said even without immigration changes, some training seats for certain health professions aren’t always being filled.

“What we're starting to see a little bit is a decrease in the amount of people going into, for example, emergency nursing,” she said.

“So those things are critical to us — and so lots to come on that as we work with our academic partners to see if there is impacts there. But you know, you're right, all those areas can be impacted for us.”