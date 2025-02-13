Interior Health board chair says vendors, supply chains being reviewed with tariffs looming

Photo: Castanet

The chair of Interior Health's board of directors says the health authority is working with the province to review contracts and explore Canadian alternatives to U.S. suppliers with the threat of punishing tariffs still looming.

“In all my years in healthcare in B.C., I don’t think we’ve come across a time where there’s been political turmoil as we’re experiencing now,” Dr. Robert Halpenny said during an IH board meeting on Wednesday.

Halpenny said through COVID-19, the health authority dealt with issues related to supply chains and protective equipment, but now tariffs present another challenge.

U.S. President Donald Trump has floated tariffs on Canadian imports as of March 1, and this week announced a 25 per cent tariff will be applied to all aluminum and steel imports.

“Those tariffs may not directly affect healthcare, [but] it's caused even more concerns about the timing and when and if other tariffs will be enacted,” Halpenny said.

Halpenny said IH and other health authorities have been working with the B.C. Ministry of Health to review provincial health-related contracts and business relationships with national and international vendors, focusing on supply chains.

“The immediate focus of this work will be on confirming the current state, and creating mitigation strategies for a potential future state. This includes looking at our use of U.S. suppliers and vendors, and specifically looking at contract renewals and exploring viable Canadian alternatives,” he said.

“As we do this, we're looking at it from a one-province approach — and making stability of patient care and services a priority.”

Halpenny said part of this work involves being aware of opportunities to “collaborate rather than compete” with health organizations across Canada.