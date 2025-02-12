Two men plead guilty in fatal B.C. hit-and-run where victim was dragged for blocks

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Nov. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say two men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a fatal hit-and-run in Surrey, B.C., last year where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle then dragged for several blocks.

Surrey police say Gaganpreet Singh and Jagdeep Singh were two of the three occupants in a red Ford Mustang that struck the male pedestrian in the early morning of Jan. 27, 2024.

Police say officers found both the vehicle and the pedestrian a few blocks away from where the hit-and-run was reported, and the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Both Gaganpreet Singh and Jagdeep Singh pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance, failure to stop after an accident with a person and interference with a dead body.

Both men are now out of police custody and awaiting sentencing scheduled for May.

The fate of the third occupant of the vehicle, who was also arrested after the crash, has not been released.