Fake porn alert triggers gold scam in Richmond

Photo: Benoit Daoust, Shutterstock image. Richmond RCMP received report of a new scam involving pornography and gold payments.

Richmond RCMP is warning of a new scam of fraudsters allegedly asking a victim to buy gold.

Police received a report on Jan. 14 of a victim who saw a warning on her computer to call a 1-888 phone number, When she called, she was told her computer had porn on it and that her accounts had been compromised.

Later, she received a callback telling her to buy gold from a business in Richmond.

Before giving the gold as payment, the victim spoke with the staff at her local bank who helped her realize it was a scam.

Richmond RCMP said the victim reported the incident because she was worried the fraudsters had access to her personal information.

"This is the first reported incident of this type of fraud we’ve received in Richmond, however, we are aware of an investigation on Vancouver Island involving this modus operandi which is why we are issuing this public warning," said Cpl. Michael Ber with the Richmond RCMP Economic Crime Unit.

We are working tirelessly to try and educate the public on fraud trends to help stem the tide of victimization.

In 2024, more than $38 million was reported lost by victims to fraud in Richmond alone.

Richmond RCMP is asking residents to regularly check the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre website to stay up-to-date with the latest frauds and scams in Canada.