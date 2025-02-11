Home prices climb at higher levels on the Coast

Photo: . Average home prices between Jan. 2019 and Jan. 2025 as reported by the Greater Vancouver Realtors association.

Prices for Sunshine Coast real estate showed a 6.9 per cent increase over the past year, according to statistics released by the Greater Vancouver Realtors (GVR) association Feb. 4.

That was the second highest year-over-year uptick for the region the association reports on. The highest increase in prices between the start of 2024 and 2025 went to Bowen Island, which showed an eight per cent increase. In the remaining 20 reporting areas, price increases were 3.7 per cent or lower in 11 communities. In nine other locations, prices decreased as much as 3.9 per cent, with the largest dip reported for Whistler.

According to the report, over the past 10 years, the Sunshine Coast had the highest percentage benchmark home price increase for the region at 155.8, closely followed by Pitt Meadows where that value climbed by 155.1 per cent over that period. Benchmarks represent a typical property within each market.

Coast homes still among the most affordable

The composite benchmark home price in our area for January of this year was $856,000, the second lowest cited in the report. New Westminster had the lowest benchmark home price tag at $821,000. Our area was one of four where that number remained under a million dollars. West Vancouver had the highest composite benchmark price of $2,481,300.

Single-family detached home prices on the Sunshine Coast averaged $924,000 last month, townhouses were at $738,700 and apartments at $488,600. All those values were the lowest in the GVR reporting area in January 2025.

As for sales volumes, the report showed 29 detached home sales on the Coast during last month, with three sales of attached home properties and two apartment sales. In January 2024, our area saw 21 detached homes, five attached properties and three apartments sold.

On the real estate listing side, there were 101 detached homes on the market on the Sunshine Coast this January, along with 11 attached homes and 10 apartments. That was up significantly over the first month of 2024, when 63 detached houses, seven attached properties and 12 apartments were listed.

“In the three months preceding January, we’ve watched buyer demand gain momentum, but it appears that momentum is now shifting toward sellers to start the new year,” Andrew Lis, GVR’s director of economics and data analytics said in a press release that accompanied the report. “Even with this increase in new listing activity, sales continue to outpace last years’ figures, signalling some buyer appetite remains after the upswing that finished off 2024.”

The GVR reports on real estate activity in B.C.’s lower mainland as well as surrounding areas including Squamish, Whistler, the Sunshine Coast, Bowen and gulf islands.