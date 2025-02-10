Revelstoke RCMP officers commended for bravery after saving man from burning trailer

Photo: Contributed

A pair of RCMP officers managed to help save a man from a burning trailer in Revelstoke over the weekend.

The incident happened at 2 a.m. on the morning of February 8, 2025. Revelstoke RCMP were called to assist the Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services with a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Humbert St.

The officers were searching for a person believed to be in the structure as it was being engulfed in flames.

During their search, the officers spotted part of the under-skirting that was moving. When they called out a man trapped under the mobile home responded.



The officers recognized the danger and began to break through the plywood in an effort to free the man trapped under the mobile home.

Once the man was pulled to safety he was examined by medics on the scene before being transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

RCMP S/Sgt. Chris Dodds of the Revelstoke RCMP says, “the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation by Revelstoke Fire Rescue. Police believe that the resident became trapped in the crawl space area and was unable to get to the entrance as it was blocked by the fire.

“Due to the diligent work and quick actions of the responding police officers, the homeowner was very likely saved from further peril,” says S/Sgt. Dodds.

The fire department managed to contain the fire quickly and prevent it from spreading to other nearby residences.

The police officers who helped break the plywood and free the man trapped beneath the burning mobile home are being recommended for commendations to recognize the life-saving actions they took during the incident.