B.C. airline Helijet donates medical helicopter for humanitarian use in Ukraine

Photo: The Canadian Press A view of the damage to Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine Saturday Sept. 14, 2024 which was destroyed after a Russian missile strike on July 8.

British Columbia-based Helijet International has agreed to donate a fully operational medical helicopter for humanitarian use in Ukraine.

The helicopter airline and charter service says the company has agreed with "a consortium of Canadian and Ukrainian non-governmental organizations" to deliver the Sikorsky air ambulance, which was previously contracted to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Helijet president Danny Sitnam has been an ardent supporter of Ukraine since its war with Russia began in February 2022, welcoming a Ukrainian family into his home until they could find their own residence.

Sitnam says during that time he became friends with the family and officials at the Maple Hope Foundation, leading to discussions over the idea of the helicopter donation.

He says the helicopter will be dismantled and driven to Calgary, from where it will be loaded onto a 747 cargo aircraft and flown to Luxembourg.

From there, the helicopter will be transported on the ground to Kyiv, Ukraine, where it is expected to be put into non-commercial use by Mar. 15.

Sitman says his family felt compelled to further contribute after spending time with the Ukrainian family.

"Supporting them was just the start of a commitment we made at Helijet to help Maple Hope Foundation as the unrelenting struggle with Russia continues for the people of Ukraine," Sitnam says.

The groups say they have been working for more than eight months to arrange the shipment of the helicopter.

Helijet and Maple Hope Foundation hosted two pilots and two engineers from Ukraine in November for flight and maintenance training with the helicopter.

A national online crowdfunding campaign also raised more than $100,000 in three weeks to help with the helicopter's delivery.

Helijet says the helicopter was delivered on the condition that the aircraft is "used solely for non-commercial, humanitarian, and medical evacuation missions" for airlifting people needing urgent medical attention.