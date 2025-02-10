Dedicated investigator to tackle child sexual exploitation cases in New West

Photo: Jennifer Gauthier/New West Record. The New Westminster Police Department will now have a dedicated child sexual exploitation investigator thanks to federal funding.

The New West Police Department will now have a dedicated investigator for child sexual exploitation.

The position, announced by the department on Feb. 10, was made available through three years of confirmed federal funding. The funds will be distributed by the province's Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General under the Contribution Program to Combat Serious and Organized Crime.

The mandate includes liaising with community safety partners and reports that involve child sexual abuse materials.

In a news release, NWPD says they investigate around 30 child sexual abuse material offences each year. The new investigator will work with the Major Crime Unit on these "complex investigations."

“Every image or video depicting child exploitation represents a moment of unimaginable suffering for an innocent child,” NWPD Chief Const. Paul Hyland said in the announcement.

“These crimes have lasting and devastating consequences. With the support of federal funding administered through the province, our department is strengthening our commitment to fully investigating these offences, supporting victims, and holding offenders accountable.”