Two injured in unprovoked attack at business in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Surrey, B.C., are on the lookout for a suspect involved in two unprovoked attacks in the city that sent one person to hospital.

Surrey police say the attack took place at an unspecified business on 120 Street, where the suspect began by physically assaulting a staff member.

Police say a bystander tried to intervene, but the suspect then produced a weapon — possibly a knife — and attacked the second victim before leaving the scene.

The first victim was treated at the scene while the second victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is not known to the victims, and a search of the nearby area did not turn up the man described as South Asian with a heavy build approximately 30 years of age and wearing a light-coloured hoodie.

Anyone who may have information on the attacks or the suspect, or those who was present and have videos or photos of the incident are asked to contact investigators immediately.