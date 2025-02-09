Pedestrian killed in crash in Abbotsford, B.C., linked to impaired driving

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A male pedestrian is dead after he was struck by what police are describing as an impaired driver in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police say the crash happened this morning in the 30000 block of Harris Road, where a white Dodge pickup truck had struck a power pole with enough force to shear off the pole.

The truck also struck the pedestrian who died at the scene despite immediate life-saving efforts by emergency responders and others on location.

Police say the driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and was arrested for impaired driving.

Investigators say there may be traffic disruptions at or near the location of the crash since officers are at the scene to gather evidence.

Those who may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage of the incident are asked to contact police.