RCMP's Black Hawk helicopter is now patrolling B.C.-U.S. border

Photo: RCMP The Black Hawk will patrol the B.C. borders with the states of Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

If you notice a Black Hawk helicopter flying above you, police in B.C. are asking you not to be alarmed.

On Friday, the media was given an opportunity to view the RCMP’s new helicopter that is in action and has been patrolling the British Columbia-U.S. border this week.

Sup. Int. Bert Ferreira, who is the officer in charge of border integrity for Federal Policing Pacific Region, said the RCMP is excited to add this aerial capability to their current repertoire of border surveillance equipment.

RCMP in B.C. say the Black Hawk pilots will patrol the borders to detect, deter and disrupt any illegal border activities with the states of Washington, Idaho and Montana.

"The Canada-U.S. border is well secured on both sides in large part to the great working relationship between the RCMP, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and other partners, all of whom work tirelessly day in and day out,” says Ferreira.

Police personnel are on-board and the added resource will be tied into the Federal Police Pacific Region Integrated Border Enforcement Teams.

RCMP say that the Black Hawk and pilots can quickly respond virtually anywhere along the border as needed.

"Leveraging new technologies and resources, as well as longstanding relationships is critical to the shared security of our mutual border,” says assistant commissioner David Teboul, commanding officer of Federal Policing Pacific Region.

"While the Black Hawk is one element of our comprehensive operational efforts, it is a welcomed asset bolstering our capacity.”

Aerial surveillance is part of the federal government’s $1.3-billion upgrade to border security and monitoring in response to Trump’s threat.

RCMP say the Black Hawk will specifically be targeting anyone involved in human smuggling, trafficking drugs or other contraband and those crossing illegally into and out of Canada.

- with a file from The Canadian Press